Fortnite update 19.20: When will Fortnite servers be back up? Patch notes & other details

Popular battler royale game Fortnite by Epic Games is undergoing maintenance for the v19.20 update. The update is said to bring a lot of new content in the game, including characters, collaborations, bug fixes, new weapons and more. The Fortnite scheduled downtime has already begun and the servers could be back anytime soon. Keep reading to know more about the Fortnite 19.20 patch notes and when will Fortnite be back up.
According to the official portal for monitoring Fortnite status, Fortnite is currently undergoing its scheduled downtime. The last update was provided by the website on 02:31 PM IST (Feb. 1, 2022). As per the update, Fortnite's game service, log in, parties, voice chat, matchmaking and all other in-game services are currently under maintenance. The game is currently down on all its platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Switch.
v19.20 is covertly coming up (until we just announced it).— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 31, 2022
The update is scheduled for release on February 1st. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/SqwevwucBx
While Fortnite has not announced any official end for the downtime, it has been seen in the past that Fortnite downtime usually lasts for about two hours. With that in mind, the Fortnite maintenance update might end at 04:30 PM IST (Feb. 2022). However, the update could take more time. A tweet from the official Fortnite Status account at 04:16 Pm IST says that "Due to an issue, we are going back in server downtime."
