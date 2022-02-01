Fortnite update 19.20: When will Fortnite servers be back up? Patch notes & other details

Popular battler royale game Fortnite by Epic Games is undergoing maintenance for the v19.20 update. The update is said to bring a lot of new content in the game, including characters, collaborations, bug fixes, new weapons and more. The Fortnite scheduled downtime has already begun and the servers could be back anytime soon. Keep reading to know more about the Fortnite 19.20 patch notes and when will Fortnite be back up.

According to the official portal for monitoring Fortnite status, Fortnite is currently undergoing its scheduled downtime. The last update was provided by the website on 02:31 PM IST (Feb. 1, 2022). As per the update, Fortnite's game service, log in, parties, voice chat, matchmaking and all other in-game services are currently under maintenance. The game is currently down on all its platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Switch.

v19.20 is covertly coming up (until we just announced it).



The update is scheduled for release on February 1st. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/SqwevwucBx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 31, 2022

When will Fortnite be back up?

While Fortnite has not announced any official end for the downtime, it has been seen in the past that Fortnite downtime usually lasts for about two hours. With that in mind, the Fortnite maintenance update might end at 04:30 PM IST (Feb. 2022). However, the update could take more time. A tweet from the official Fortnite Status account at 04:16 Pm IST says that "Due to an issue, we are going back in server downtime."

Fortnite update 19.20 update patch notes

General

Deep inside the mountains north of Camp Cuddle, a high-tech new POI has appeared: Covert Cavern. Navigate its central waterway and harvest materials from its many facilities.

Rumour has it that Covert Cavern is home to a Mythic version of the Stinger SMG, possessing more power than a regular one (and more recoil to match).

The Heavy Shotgun has been unvaulted in a refashioned form for Chapter 3

With v19.20, begin unlocking all the masks of Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Outfit Haven!

Now with v19.20, if you triggered an Accolade before calibration was complete, you’ll be rewarded with the XP once it’s available!

Tornado and lightning weather events have been added to Team Rumble!

Competitive Notes

The Mythic Stinger SMG is not included in competitive playlists.

As our heads-up stated last week, Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters now have 20 shots instead of 80 in competitive playlists. This lower count is to encourage more strategic decisions about when to use the item while retaining the item’s usefulness as a powerful mobility tool.

Major Bug Fixes