Fortnite Update 3.22 Patch Notes: Is The Battle Pass 'Claim' Screen Issue Fixed?

Fortnite Season 7 has launched in the entirety of its brilliance and the new season is called Invasion. The players saw the finish of season 6 and the beginning of season 7 with Aliens Invading Fortnite Island. Fortnite has been acquainted with aliens, UFOs, and other alien antiquities in the most recent season. However, as the new season was out, some players have been experiencing problems with the game. So, Epic Games has rolled out a new Fortnite updated 3.22. So, if you have been wondering about Fortnite update 3.22 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Fortnite update 3.22 patch notes

Fortnite has finally released a new maintenance update which is going to fix various bugs in the game. The update is rolling out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While rolling out the update, Fortnite Twitter shared details about the same writing - "We have released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This patch fixes the issue that prevented some Crew Members to proceed past the Battle Pass "Claim" screen".

We have released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This patch fixes the issue that prevented some Crew Members to proceed past the Battle Pass "Claim" screen pic.twitter.com/tjDvlt6Xqx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 29, 2021

General:

Cosmic Summer Quests are unlocking early

We’re aware that the Cosmic Summer Quests are unlocking early for some players. The Cosmic Summer Quest LTMs will be live for players daily at 9 am ET until July 5th, 2021.

Crew Members to be unable to proceed past the Battle Pass “Claim” screen

Description

We’re investigating an issue that is causing some Crew Members to be unable to proceed past the Battle Pass “Claim” screen on some platforms.

Workaround

We’ve discovered a workaround for Xbox and PlayStation console players:

If you have a USB mouse, you can plug it into your console and use the mouse to click the “Claim” button.

Battle Royale:

Description

We’re aware that sometimes players may search an Epic Chest in Arena and receive no weapon. We’re investigating the issue.

Creative:

Losing Island progress when switching Islands

Update

We’ve resolved the issue that caused players to lose their Island progress.

Description

We’re aware of an issue in Creative mode that is causing some players to lose their Island progress when they switch Islands while another player is with them.

It is highly recommended that players create a backup of their Island often in order to minimize lost progress.

