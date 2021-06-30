Fortnite Update 3.22 Patch Notes: Is The Battle Pass 'Claim' Screen Issue Fixed?

Quick links:
IMAGE: DUBZYFN TWITTER
Fortnite Season 7 has launched in the entirety of its brilliance and the new season is called Invasion. The players saw the finish of season 6 and the beginning of season 7 with Aliens Invading Fortnite Island. Fortnite has been acquainted with aliens, UFOs, and other alien antiquities in the most recent season. However, as the new season was out, some players have been experiencing problems with the game. So, Epic Games has rolled out a new Fortnite updated 3.22. So, if you have been wondering about Fortnite update 3.22 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Fortnite has finally released a new maintenance update which is going to fix various bugs in the game. The update is rolling out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While rolling out the update, Fortnite Twitter shared details about the same writing - "We have released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This patch fixes the issue that prevented some Crew Members to proceed past the Battle Pass "Claim" screen".
We have released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This patch fixes the issue that prevented some Crew Members to proceed past the Battle Pass "Claim" screen pic.twitter.com/tjDvlt6Xqx— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 29, 2021
We’re aware that the Cosmic Summer Quests are unlocking early for some players. The Cosmic Summer Quest LTMs will be live for players daily at 9 am ET until July 5th, 2021.
Description
We’re investigating an issue that is causing some Crew Members to be unable to proceed past the Battle Pass “Claim” screen on some platforms.
If you have a USB mouse, you can plug it into your console and use the mouse to click the “Claim” button.
Description
We’re aware that sometimes players may search an Epic Chest in Arena and receive no weapon. We’re investigating the issue.
Description
We’re aware of an issue in Creative mode that is causing some players to lose their Island progress when they switch Islands while another player is with them.