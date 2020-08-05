Fortnite Update 'Joy Ride': What Time Are Cars Coming In The Battle Royale Game?

Epic Games has provided an exciting update for their battle royale game Fortnite. Now, details about the maintenance of the servers and downtime for the game have emerged online. The latest update is called Joy Ride and as the name suggests, will be introducing cars on the map. The latest season kicked off with the water levels in the battle royale mode being high, as the season progressed, the water levels gradually came down, allowing cars to have room to move around. Read below to know when cars will be coming in Fortnite -

Also read: Where are missing parts for the Spaceship in Fortnite Season 3?

Fortnite Joy Ride update downtime

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite maintenance of the servers (i.e downtime) will be kicking off at 9 AM BST (1:30 PPM IST). The downtime usually lasts an hour and the game is expected to go back online along with the inclusion of cars. The big update will be going across different platforms like PS5, Xbox One, PC, Mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Also read: Fortnite leaks reveal hints about upcoming Cars update; know details

Image courtesy - official Fortnite Website

Of all the new additions that have been included in the game over the years, cars have always been the most-asked addition in the game by fans as the game's vehicle selection has been evidently limited. Players will get an opportunity to hop on a four-wheeler vehicle and cruise around the battle royale map. One of the cars being confirmed in the game will be Whiplash, besides this, other cars have been reportedly named Prevalent, Bear and Mudflap. Besides this, various leakers have also stumbled upon details that there will be four new vehicle types in the game namely - small, medium, large car and a plus truck. Multiple colour schemes for each car will allow players to have multiple varieties.

Also read: Scary Fortnite maps and the creative codes to enter the game mode

Besides this, other leaks suggest that players will be able to do Brake Skids and Tire Skids in the game, having a max speed of between 28-45. Gas pumps and fuel stations will become a common occurrence in the game to keep players mobile during a match. Whereas, players will also be able to use jerry cans. Cars can also explode, thus become an asset or liability for players, depending on the situation.

Also read: Cars in Fortnite expected to be included with the upcoming 'Joy Ride' update