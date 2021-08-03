Fortnite Update V17.30 Released: Includes Gravity Gun, Grab-itron, And Many More Items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been a massive success and the layers are loving fighting off the Aliens that have invaded Fortnite Island. Fortnite Season 7 has also added a series of updates and patches along the way to add more content such as weapons, new POIs, characters and more. Fortnite Update v17.30 has been released and through this new update, the players can get their hands on a Fortnite Gravity Gun. Many wish to learn more about what's new in Fortnite Update v17.30.

Fortnite Update v17.30 Details

The new Fortnite will be adding certain intriguing items to the game. One of the items that have caught the most attention of the players is the Fortnite Gravity Gun, Grab-itron. Grab-itron is a new weapon that will allow players to grab objects and throw them at players to inflict damage in the game. Another important aspect that Epic Games will be working on in this update is the upcoming Rift Tour concert of Ariana Grande. This update will lay the foundation for the concert that is coming up in a few days. Last but not least this Fortnite 17.30 Update will also set up the UFO abduction event in the game.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Season 7 Week 8

Fortnite Weekly challenges are the best way to amass some Fortnite XP. These challenges help the players to gather massive amounts of XP by completing simple tasks. This XP then helps them reach higher tiers in the Battle Pass. Higher Tiers means more rare and interesting items that players can get their hands on. Fortnite Weekly Challenges come in 2 types, Epic Quests and Legendary Quests, Legendary Quests provide more XP than Epic Quests. Check out the Fortnite Weekly Challenes for Week 8 Season 7 below:

Epic Quests

Use Shield Potions in a single match (4) – 30,000 XP

Collect building resources (750) – 30,000 XP

Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack (3) – 30,000 XP

Build structures (25) – 30,000 XP

Complete bounties from bounty boards (3) – 30,000 XP

Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures (15) – 30,000 XP

Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake (1) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Collect access card from an IO Guard (1) – 45,000 XP

Plant wiretaps at different key locations (3) – 30,000 XP

Interact with an IO Operative’s computer (1) – 30,000 XP

Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill (1) – 30,000 XP

Converse with characters to identify an infiltrator (5) – 30,000 XP

(IMAGE CREDITS: FORTNITE INSTAGRAM)