Fortnite Update: When Are Cars Coming In The Latest Summer Splash Event?

Fortnite will be shutting down its servers in order to update the game with version 13.30. The latest update has been highly anticipated as it will allow players to explore the Summer Splash activities by Epic Games in the Battle Royale game and also the decreasing water-levels on the maps will go down furthermore to reportedly reveal the cars which had been submerged in water. The downtime for the update has been scheduled to happen on 9 AM BST or 4 AM ET.

Fortnite update

The scheduled update is expected to bring a new wave of Summer Splash limited-time modes which as per leaks include Playback, One-shot and Catch. Along with the update will come more unannounced additions which will be associated with Summer Splash. Earlier this month, many leakers like FIreMonkey had shared that cars will be finally making their way to the game, which will be an addition to the latest update.

The trailer for the latest season in Fortnite had promised a new to get around fro players along with some footage. As soon as the downtime is over and the new update is running, cars are expected to make an entry in the map. Fortnite had released a statement which stated that as time goes on and the water recedes, even more locations and additions will be uncovered. HYPEX, a reliable Fortnite leaker on social media had claimed that the cars are scheduled to launch on July 21, 2020, along with update 13.30.

If the leaks are true, cars in Fornite should be available once the downtime is over, which takes a few hours to get done, as seen with earlier updates. Along with the cars, the latest update in Fortnite is also expected to include multiple challenges such as Get The Band Back Together and Build-A-Brella. Ahead of the launch of the latest update, the water levels in the map had already started drop, revealing more land. Pleasant Park has returned to being on land whereas Weeping Woods and Dirty Docks have also started to resurface on the map. The upcoming cars in Fortnite are expected to come in different types like Basic Car, Basic Truck, Big Rig, Police Car, Taxi Cab and Sports Car.

Car Types:



Car Types:

- Basic Car

- Basic Truck

- Big Rig

- Police Car

- Taxi Cab

- Sports Car



Gas Pump Hose

Max Range: 350

Visual Length: 192

Stiffness: 10



Source:

AthenaGameData

— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ðŸŽ„ (@iFireMonkey) July 3, 2020

