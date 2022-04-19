Fortnite v20.20 released: Check new point of interest, weapon, test items and quests

Popular battle royale game by Epic Games, Fortnite has launched a new update on April 18, 2022. The update brings new weapons, quests, and points of interest to the game. Fortnite is also testing two new items in the update and will release one of them on player's demand. Keep reading to know more about the new Fortnite update and new elements in the update.

Fortnite V20.20 update

New point of interest - Coney Crossroads

Along with the new Fortnite update, the Battle for Condo Canyon comes to an end and a new conflict commences at the Coney Crossroads. The official update release says that "with the Resistance setting in at this POI, Funding Stations for an Armored Battle Bus and set of Turrets can now be found here."

New weapon

Epic Games has released a new weapon in Fortnite called the Ranger Shotgun. The shotgun is built for a much longer range than most Shotguns and has a single shot per reload. Since each shot of the shotgun deals more damage, players should not worry about the reload speed. The Ranger Shotgun can be found on the ground, from vendors, in Chests and in Supply Drops.

Two new test items - Boogie Bomb and Rift-To-Go

Fortnite will be testing two new items called the Boogie Bomb and Rift-To-Go in the game from April 22 to April 25. 2022. The Boogie Bomb will enable players to trap other players in dance and the Rift-To-Go will create an emergency Rift. After the trial period ends, players will be able to vote for their favourite item at the Funding Stations.

Fortnite v20.20 brings Covert Ops Quest

Begins April 22 at 9 AM ET and ends April 26 at 8:59 AM ET

Begins April 26 at 9 AM ET and ends April 28 at 8:59 AM ET

Begins April 28 at 9 AM ET and ends April 30 at 8:59 AM ET

Begins April 30 at 9 AM ET and ends May 2 at 8:59 AM ET

Fortnite v20.20 competitive notes

Coney Crossroads is not under assault in competitive playlists, but Huntmaster Saber has still relocated.

The Ranger Shotgun is not included in competitive playlists but is subject to an evaluation period.

The Boogie Bomb/Rift-To-Go trial period will not take place in competitive playlists.

Major bug fixes