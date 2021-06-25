Fortnite Week 3 Alien Artifacts Locations: Where To Find Alien Artifacts?

A lot of Alien Artifacts are up for grabs in Fortnite this week. As a part of Fortnite week 3 challenges, a player has to collect Alien Artifacts to customize Kymera, the alien skin available through tier 1 Battle Pass. Keep reading the article for more details on where are alien artifacts in Fortnite Week 3.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 Alien Artifacts

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 alien artifacts locations are out. One should also keep in mind that the alien artifacts keep changing each week. So in order to customize Kymera, a player needs to keep an eye for the Fortnite alien artifacts each week. There are 5 Fortnite week 3 locations that are confirmed to have an alien artifact for a player to collect. Since the locations are high-up, a player might need to place ramps to reach the location. Read on to know where are Alien Artifacts in Fortnite week 3.

Where are Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Week 3?

Location 1: an alien artifact can be found in the central area of Coral Castle. Entering through the main entrance, a player might see an artifact canister above the ground, glowing in bright purple colour.

Location 2: another alien artifact is located in the northeast region of Craggy Cliffs. While in the location, search for the large brick boathouse and go inside through the black door. Go down the stairs and a glowing purple alien artifact can be found in a boat hanging from the roof.

Location 3: one of the Fortnite Week 3 alien artifacts locations is in the centre of Slurpy Swamp. Enter the rainbow-coloured building through two garage doors. Thereafter, move up the flight of stairs to the left, and a canister can be found hovering in the air.

Location 4: one of the Fortnite week 3 locations for alien artifacts will be the shed next to Locke's Lighthouse, where a canister can be found inside.

Location 5: lastly, an alien artifact can be found in a building in Boney Burb, where a canister can be found sitting on the top floor.

IMAGE: FORTNITE WEBSITE