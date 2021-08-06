Fortnite Week 9 Guide: How To Carry An Alien Sample From A Satellite Station's Dish

Fortnite makers have released a new set of weekly challenges and the players are busy completing them. Some of these players are having a tough time completing these challenges. They have been searching for specific questions like How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station's Dish? This is one of the Epic Weekly quests that have been released for the players. Here is all the information about completing this quest with Satellite Station's Dish. Read more
How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station's Dish?
Fortnite players will first need to land at a safe place to collect the necessary loot. Then they need to start looking out for any rounded dish along with gleaming red lights at the tip. A total of 7 satellite stations are available on the Fortnite map. Players are required to reach these locations and collect the "alien sample" at the base of these huge satellite dishes. The Fortnite map is currently getting several changes after the mothership has abducted popular areas like Holly Hatchery, Craggy Cliffs and more. This is because the makers are working on ending the current Fortnite Season 7. A wave of new content can be expected to be released soon by Epic Games. Here is a list of all the Satellite Stations locations in the game.
List of Satellite Stations locations
- Discovery Dish: Located towards the west of Believer Beach
- Dampy Dish: Located towards the southwest of Slurpy Swamp
- Deep Woods Dish: Located inside Stealthy Stronghold
- Defiant Dish: Located towards the east of Weeping Woods
- Destined Dish: Located towards the southeast of Misty Meadows
- Corny Complex: Located in the Underground Base
- Dinky Dish: Located towards the southeast of Craggy Cliffs
- Dockside Dish: Located towards the west of Dirty Docks
Fortnite Weekly Challenges
Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests
- Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP
- Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP
- Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP
- Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP
Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests
- Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
- Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
- Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to an entrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP