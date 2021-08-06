Fortnite Week 9 Guide: How To Carry An Alien Sample From A Satellite Station's Dish

Fortnite makers have released a new set of weekly challenges and the players are busy completing them. Some of these players are having a tough time completing these challenges. They have been searching for specific questions like How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station's Dish? This is one of the Epic Weekly quests that have been released for the players. Here is all the information about completing this quest with Satellite Station's Dish. Read more

How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station's Dish?

Fortnite players will first need to land at a safe place to collect the necessary loot. Then they need to start looking out for any rounded dish along with gleaming red lights at the tip. A total of 7 satellite stations are available on the Fortnite map. Players are required to reach these locations and collect the "alien sample" at the base of these huge satellite dishes. The Fortnite map is currently getting several changes after the mothership has abducted popular areas like Holly Hatchery, Craggy Cliffs and more. This is because the makers are working on ending the current Fortnite Season 7. A wave of new content can be expected to be released soon by Epic Games. Here is a list of all the Satellite Stations locations in the game.

List of Satellite Stations locations

Discovery Dish: Located towards the west of Believer Beach

Dampy Dish: Located towards the southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Deep Woods Dish: Located inside Stealthy Stronghold

Defiant Dish: Located towards the east of Weeping Woods

Destined Dish: Located towards the southeast of Misty Meadows

Corny Complex: Located in the Underground Base

Dinky Dish: Located towards the southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Dockside Dish: Located towards the west of Dirty Docks

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests

Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP

Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP

Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests