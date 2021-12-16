Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Begins December 16; See The Multiple In-game Rewards It Brings

Every year before the start of the Holiday Season, Epic Games holds the Fortnite Winterfest for fans and players around the world. This time around, the Fortnite Winterfest will be conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 6, 2022, giving players a window of 20 days to play the game and collect all the rewards. While Fortnite has recently begun with Chapter 3 in the game, players already have a lot of new things in the game to explore. Keep reading to know more about all Winterfest rewards Fortnite.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 follows the pattern of Winterfest from the previous years. The festive season in Fortnite will be marked with gifts, surprises and other events in the game. Those who have been playing Fortnite for a couple of years shall remember the Lodge. Along with Winterfest 2021, Fortnite Lodge is back. For reference, Fortnite Lodge is a place in the main menu where players open gifts sent by other players during the festive season in Fortnite. While the Lodge was not a part of the game in 2020, it has returned this year.

All Winterfest Rewards Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

To collect all Winterfest rewards Fortnite, players will have to complete several quests attached to the event. There are multiple Fortnite Winterfest rewards that have already been discovered by tipsters and Fortnite data miners. One of the leaked skins includes the Winter Peely skin and the Blizzabelle skin. The list of all Fortnite Winterfest 2021 rewards include Winterfest 2021 Spray, Winterfest 2021 Music Pack, Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen, Winterfest 2021 Banner, Winterfest 2021 Animated Emoticons and more.

Other rewards that might be revealed during the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 include Winter Lights Wrap, Shovel Male Pickaxe, Scholar Festive Skin, Scholar Festive Pickaxe, Holiday Sweater Wrap, Foundation Contrail, Fortnite x Matric Glider, Epic Yarn Emote and the Banana Winter Skin. Since these rewards are compiled from several leaks on the internet, the actual rewards launched by Epic Games during the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 might be different.

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic Games has introduced quite a few new characters, including The Seven, Gumbo, Harlowe and Marvel's Spider-Man. In the initial trailer launch by Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was shown to have three Spider-Man skins, including the classic red and blue skin, black Spider-Man skin and white Spider-Man skin. However, in order to get these skins, a player has to purchase Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks (the in-game currency). Additionally, the Fortnite Spider-Man outfit is available on Page 9 of the season's Battle Pass and a player needs to be on level 80 and have nine Battle Stars.