Fortnite X NBA Team Collaboration: How To Sign Up And Earn Rewards From This Event

Fortnite has managed to gain a lot of attention with their latest collaboration with NBA. They have added an option for players to represent their favourite NBA teams in the game. Some of the players are currently curious about this Fortnite X NBA team collaboration. So to know more about this collaboration, read more.

Fortnite X NBA Sign Up

Lace up... The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀



For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.



🔗: https://t.co/qcXVA7Vxat pic.twitter.com/IjdGCdnNA5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021

The makers of Fortnite have now added an option to support your favourite NBA terms because of the upcoming 2021 NBA Playoffs. The players can take part in this five-day competition featuring all 30 NBA teams. A number of different Fortnite X NBA skins are going to be released in the game. All the players need to do is go on to the official website of Fortnite X NBA signup and register themselves in their favourite NBA team. Keep in mind that there are a limited number of seats and this registration process will begin from May 19 till May 23, 2021. This registration is only available for the first 15,000 players in the game, thus do not wait and register yourself now. The Fortnite Community Battles will start by May 19 and will last till May 23. Here is a list of rewards and ways to get them in the latest Fortnite X NBA team collaboration.

Members on #1 Ranked Team: They will get a total of 500 V-Bucks + Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Fans on #1 Ranked NBA Team: They will get a Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” and in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Members on #2 Ranked NBA Team:They will get a total of 300 V-Bucks

Members on #3 Ranked NBA Team: They will get a total of 100 V-Bucks

Complete 3 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): They will get a Fortnite “Spin” in-game cosmetic Spray

Complete 5 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans: They will get a Fortnite in-game Banner

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, the makers of the game have currently launched a new Fortnite Daybreak LTM and the users are loving it. The players can earn the Impossible Escape umbrella as a reward for completing the new Fortnite Daybreak LTM that has been released. This new Impossible escape umbrella or Impossible escape glider can be claimed after winning this new game mode. To complete this new mode, players are first required to enter the new Fortnite Daybreak LTM. As soon as they start the game, they will spawn on an island in a very random way. There is no story or a cut scene explaining how the players reached this island. If the players are playing with their squads, they will be separated and will be required to find their teammates again in the game.

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER