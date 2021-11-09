Forza Horizon 5: PC Crash, Convoy not working; how to fix?

Forza Horizon 5 was launched earlier this week for those who bought the Premium version of the game and will be released for others today. However, the Premium players have already identified a load of issues or bugs in the game which are yet to be fixed by the developers. While some players are facing hard crash issues, others are not able to join the multiplayer convoy in the game. Other issues in the new game include the absence of audio on Xbox Series X/S when entering into the game through quick resume and the unavailability of Forzathon Shop.

Forza Motor Sport is maintaining a dedicated page for all the known bugs and issues with the game and is updating it as and when a new concern shows up. Additionally, Forza has also created a dedicated support page for those who are facing issues with Wheel Support and Tuning. Keep reading to know more about what is causing the PC crash and troubleshooting tips for those facing issues with multiplayer convoy settings.

Forza Horizon 5: PC Crash issue acknowledged by Playground Games

Most recently, a new support page has been launched for the game with more information on the PC crash issue. The official support page says "the game does not explicitly support and may even see certain applications/software as a conflict or threat and as such refuse to run, or run with crashes." It implies that the game is not crashing because of an internal issue but it crashes because of a conflicting application run alongside the game.

The list of conflicting applications includes Antivirus, Firewalls, FPS boosting and game monitoring software. The names of antivirus as mentioned on the official support page include Trend Micro Maximum Security, Comodo Antivirus, Sophos, Emisoft Anti-Malware, Avira, Avast, Bitdefender Firewall, AVG. An additional list of applications that might cause the game to crash or fail include OBS, Xsplit, Discord, MacType, Warsaw Banking App, Wallpaper Engine and more.

We're aware some players may be experiencing PC crashes in #ForzaHorizon5 We have quite a bit of information on how to fix it here: https://t.co/MY5MGRZa9S — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 6, 2021

Forza Horizon 5: troubleshooting tips to help with 'convoy not working' issue

Open the Xbox App on PC and navigate to the settings button.

Click the Network tab and let it run its cycle.

Once it is complete, user will see their Xbox Multiplayer NAT type and Server connectivity:

If there is an issue identified, follow the "More Information" link for further troubleshooting steps.