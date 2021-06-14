Forza Horizon 5 Release Date: When Is Forza Horizon 5 Coming Out?

Forza Horizon 5 has received an official release date. While the Xbox E3 2021 event, Forza Horizon 5 was announced for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. This time around, the open-world drifting and driving game is coming with an arcade-themed driving simulation-based in Mexico. Read along to know more about Forza Horizon 5 release date, Forza Horizon 5 car list and other details.

Forza Horizon 5 Release Date

For those who are wondering when is Forza Horizon 5 coming out, the release date has been set to November 9, 2021. Forza 5 is one of the most awaited open-world car racing games for quite a few reasons. Firstly, Forza Horizon 5 will come with one of the most extensive and intricate open world designs. From an active volcano to rainforests and mountain ranges, everything appears to be very detailed and refined in the 4K trailer that was launched on June 13, 2021.

“You can also expect powerful, all-new graphical features like HDR captures of the vibrant Mexican sky, sweeping vistas, and an unparalleled attention to detail. Available in 4K 30 FPS on the Xbox Series X (1080p 30 FPS on Xbox Series S) with an optional 60 FPS performance mode, and ray tracing added to cars in Forzavista, you will be immersed in the open world of Horizon like never before," says Jacob Norwood, the Community and Social manager at Forza Horizon on the official blog post dated June 13, 2021.

One can checkout the Forza Horizon 5 pre order on the Microsoft store. Utilizing the latest gaming consoles and the tremendous power they have, Forza Horizon 5 would deploy advanced ray tracing tech for a more realistic visual performance. Even the smallest details in the open-world appear to be life-like. The Mexican HDR sky captures have been implemented in the game for an immersive experience.

Forza Horizon 5 Car List

Now that the fans know when is Forza Horizon 5 coming out, there are speculations about the cars that will be available in the game. Although there is no official Forza Horizon 5 car list available yet, fans around the world have spotted some exciting new additions to the Forza Horizon 5 rooster. A Mercedes-AMG Project One is proudly showcased by the developers in the official gameplay demo video released by Xbox on their YouTube channel. Other cars in the official trailer include Land Rover Defender 110, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 GSR, Ford Bronco R Baja, Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 and Porsche 911 Carrera S (992). More additions will be revealed with time.

IMAGE: XBOX YOUTUBE