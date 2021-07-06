Free Fire 20 Mb: Is It Possible To Download Ganera Game With 20MB APK? See Details

According to the Free Fire community, Garena Free Fire's Rampage is back for the third year running in 2021, after being among the most well-received campaigns in the last 2 years. Garena Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games in 2021. There are millions of fans across the world who play this battle royale game monthly as it keeps engaging the audience by adding new events, characters, and features to the game.

As the popularity of Free Fire extends, even the low-end phone users are searching.

Considering the popularity of Free Fire, millions of users who use low-end phones have recently been searching for ways to download Free Fire under 20 MB. If you are interested then let's look at the method to download the same and clear all your doubts regarding it.

Free Fire APK can be downloaded under 20 MB?

Free Fire APK cannot be downloaded under 20 MB. But, the new update OB28 is within 50 MB and so, users would be able to explore the game with an OBB file to run the game.

One can play Free Fire-new update OB28 without an OBB file and only experience the game when download from Google Play Store. While downloaded OBB file is required when you try to download the newly released update from any third-party site.

Since the size of the OBB file is more than 600MB and therefore, Free Fire can’t be downloaded either in 20 MB or 50 MB. And to download a file of more than 600 MB under 20 MB when you don’t have space in your smartphone to get the installation done, delete the unnecessary files, and again later. One can run the game without any errors, once you have almost 700 MB of space on your phone.

Garena Free Fire's rampage campaign

The year 2021's Rampage: New Dawn campaign followed the success of previous years' campaigns like Rampage campaigns: Rampage: Redemption in 2019, and Rampage: Uprising in 2020. Garena Free Fire partnered with world-renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for a themed song created exclusively for Rampage, to celebrate this year's Rampage campaign.

(Image credit: GANERA FREE FIRE/TWITTER)