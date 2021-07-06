Free Fire Ban: 12 Lakh Accounts Banned Permanently In Last Two Weeks, Read Details

Widely popular mobile battle royale Garena Free Fire banned over 12.5 lakh accounts on Sunday for cheating, using hacks, and other third-party software to gain an unfair advantage in the game. Free Fire has been working on its anti-cheat system that detects accounts using prohibited hacks. It also allows users to report accounts that exhibit such behaviour. One of the most commonly-used hacks that was reported during its investigation is 'Auto-aim' which allows users to automatically eliminate targets. Apart from this, 'Teleport', and 'Through the wall' also emerged as top hacks used by players.

Reasons for ban

As per the notice put out by Free Fire, a whopping 69% of accounts were banned for using Auto-aim, 14.9% for using Teleport, 14.3% for using Through wall and the remaining 1.8% for other reasons. With this, over the last 2 weeks, a ban notice had been issued to 12,55,499 accounts that have been permanently banned from the game.

Garena divulged more details into its mass ban call revealing that 59% of accounts had been banned after they were reported by several players during the course of the play. Out of these 11,115 were punished for playing with hackers internationally.

"Here's an update for all of our players! In the last two weeks, the total accounts we've banned amounted to 12,55,499. Out of all the accounts, 59% were reported by players. We've also adjusted anti-hack measures and optimized our detection methods for a better gaming experience! Continue to play fairly and keep the game fun for all," Garena free fire said.

Will Free Fire be banned in India?

Meanwhile, amid rumours of a ban on multiple accounts, questions have arisen on a Free Fire ban in India. The reports have been circulating since the ban of PUBG in 2020 and its return as Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, it is unlikely that there will be a Free Fire ban in India. For starters, Free Fire or Garena Free Fire is developed by Sea Ltd, a company that origins in Singapore. While its founder Forrest Li was born in China, he is currently a citizen of Singapore. With its headquarters in Singapore, Free Fire is not a Chinese app hence it is unlikely that Free is Fire banned in India.