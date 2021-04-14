Free Fire Best Sensitivity Settings: Here's The Best Settings For The Battle Royale Game

Free Fire has been one of the most popular games played by a number of gamers from all over the globe. After the band of PUBG from India, the players have certainly shifted their focus to this Battle Royale game recently. But a number of these players have been asking questions about the game. To help them out we have managed to answer some of their questions right here. Read more

Firee Fire best sensitivity

The players have recently been trying to ask questions about Free Fire sensitivity settings recently. This is totally a subjective question and this can be changed according to different gameplays. No specific setting can be beneficial for a player as they need to practice and get to know the feel of the settings. The best option for one to figure out Free Fire headshot sensitivity is to try out their hands at the game.But we have also managed to list some basic information about the Free Fire sensitivity settings right here. You can try out these settings yourself and change them according to your gameplay on your specific devices.

Change the general scope sensitivity from 50 to 60.

Change the Red dot sensitivity from 45 to 55

Change the 2x scope sensitivity from 35 to 40.

Change the 4x scope ranging from 25 and 35.

Change the AWM scope sensitivity anywhere between 20 and 30.

More about Free Fire

The makers have constantly been updating their game to keep their players engrossed in it. They recently managed to release a latest update called OB 26 that has certainly brought in some changes to the game. They have improved and even reduced the overall performance of a number of guns with this update. Here is a list of all the changes made to the guns with the recent OB 26 update of the game.

Groza: Have increased the minimum damage, recoil, and rate of fire of the gun

M1014: Have improved the minimum damage and rate of fire of the gun

UMP: Have improved the minimum damage and armour penetration of the gun

M249: Have improved the movement speed while firing of this gun

SVD: Have reduced the additional damage to body and fire rate of the gun

Parafal: Have reduced the recoil and maximum range of the gun

Vector: Have reduced the minimum damage, accuracy, and range of the gun

M1887: Have reduced the maximum range of the gun

Woodpecker: Have decreased the rate of fire of the gun

Promo Image Source: Free Fire Twitter