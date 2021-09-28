Free Fire Max Launched In India: How To Download, Features, Event Details & Redeem Codes

Garena is all set with their new game, Free Fire Max which runs on the same BR concept but with improved graphics, better sound quality & animations like zone effect, weapon functions & other upgrades. Makers recently confirmed that the game is currently live and it can be downloaded using Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Because of this latest announcement, players have been trying to find out more information about this Free Fire Max redeem coles and event details. So here is all the information around the release of a new BR game.

How to download Free Fire Max and what to expect from it?

Some of the main features of the game include a new Free Fire Max Bermuda Max map. Garena has managed to make appropriate and require changes to the map to release this improved and advanced version of the Bermuda map from this original game. Garena is also planning to celebrate the release of this game by hosting exciting events for the player’s Nothing has been released officially by Garena but a leak from a known data miner of the game has released a full list of 2021 events scheduled for the game. Here are all the dates for the upcoming Free Fire Max Events.

Free Fire Max event details

Celebrate Max Launch: September 28, 2021, to October 10, 2021

Max the Fire: September 30, 2021, to October 10, 2021

Claim pre-registration rewards: September 30, 2021, to October 10, 2021

Max Mission Exchange Reward: September 30, 2021, to October 10, 2021

Free Car Skin: October 2 2021

Feed the Pet: October 5 2021, to October 10 2021

Max Weekend: October 9 2021, to October 10 2021

Login Now: October 10 2021

Garena’s Free Fire Max has received a great response from the gaming community after its pre-registration processes. The game has managed to pass 30+ million pre-registrations since August. Several Free Fire Max Pre-Registration Rewards can be obtained easily by registering for this event. Players could redeem rewards like Max Raychaser (Bottom), 2x Gold Royale Voucher, Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Surfboard and Max Raychaser (Head) just by pre-registering for the game. Users can also use these codes to get exclusive rewards in the game.

Free Fire Max redeem Codes