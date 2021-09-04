Free Fire Max Might Come To India Soon; Here's How To Pre-register For Free Fire Max

Quick links:
Image: Free Fire Max
Free Fire has been downloaded more than a billion times on the Google Play Store which says about the popularity of the game. The multiplayer battle royale gained a lot of traction in India, especially after the September 2020 ban of Pubg Mobile India. The developers are adding new features in pursuit of improving the performance of the game. Doing so, a new and improved version of the game called Free Fire Max has been announced. But, is Free Fire Max coming to India?
Yes, Free Fire Max is coming to India. Free Fire max pre-registrations in India started on 29 August 2021, on Google Play Store. Android users can go to the Play Store and pre-register for the game right now. Previously, the pre-registration was going on in several countries. Now, the developers have gone for a worldwide pre-registration of the game. On Google Play Store, the game is listed as 'coming soon.'
Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the game called Free Fire. The game will come with better graphics, features and other aspects of the game such as performance. While the game is available as early access in the beta testing phase for some parts of the world, Indian fans may not be able to get their hands on the game yet. Additionally, a Free Fire Max release date is not available as well. Pre-registering, which is presently available for the game, will reward players with exclusive bundles and collections.