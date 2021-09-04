Free Fire Max Might Come To India Soon; Here's How To Pre-register For Free Fire Max

Free Fire has been downloaded more than a billion times on the Google Play Store which says about the popularity of the game. The multiplayer battle royale gained a lot of traction in India, especially after the September 2020 ban of Pubg Mobile India. The developers are adding new features in pursuit of improving the performance of the game. Doing so, a new and improved version of the game called Free Fire Max has been announced. But, is Free Fire Max coming to India?

Is Free Fire Max coming to India?

Yes, Free Fire Max is coming to India. Free Fire max pre-registrations in India started on 29 August 2021, on Google Play Store. Android users can go to the Play Store and pre-register for the game right now. Previously, the pre-registration was going on in several countries. Now, the developers have gone for a worldwide pre-registration of the game. On Google Play Store, the game is listed as 'coming soon.'

Free Fire Max release date in India 2021

Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the game called Free Fire. The game will come with better graphics, features and other aspects of the game such as performance. While the game is available as early access in the beta testing phase for some parts of the world, Indian fans may not be able to get their hands on the game yet. Additionally, a Free Fire Max release date is not available as well. Pre-registering, which is presently available for the game, will reward players with exclusive bundles and collections.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max in India?

Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Search for Free Fire Max in the search bar

Open the store page titled Garena Free Fire Max

Instead of install, the store will show 'pre-register'

Click of pre-register

Once the game is available, users will be notified about it

Alternatively, users can log on to the website https://ff.garena.com/max/index/en/

What is new in Free Fire Max?