Free Fire Max Releases Demonic Grin Skyboard Skin; Here's How To Redeem It As Reward

Free Fire Max FF OB34 brought a lot of new content for players. Along with that, the game has recently revealed a bonus that players can get by topping up their Free Fire diamonds in the game. The name of the event where players can get the bonus is Free Fire Max Demonic Grin, Top-up Event. Keep reading to know more about how to redeem the Demonic Grin Skyboard skin and backpack.

Free Fire Max Demonic Grin Skyboard Skin

In Free Fire Max, players will be able to get the Demonic Grin Skyboard Skin as a reward for buying or topping up 100 diamonds. Similarly, players can get the Demonic Grin Backpack for buying or topping up 500 diamonds. For the uninitiated, diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire Max and it costs players real money to get diamonds in the game. The diamonds can then be used by players to get items such as characters, items, skins and more.

Even otherwise, players buy diamonds in the game to get their hands on their favourite items. This way, the game encourages players to get diamonds as they are not only getting the in-game currency, but they are also getting free rewards. As of now, players who top up their in-game account with diamonds will get Demonic Grin Skyboard. The game keeps unveiling such offers and events to entice players to spend more and hence, bring in more money for the game.

How to download Free Fire Max in India?

While Free Fire is banned in India, Free Fire Max is still available. Since the application is not banned in India, users need not stress about downloading it. To download Garena Free Fire Max in India, one simply needs to search for Garena Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and install the game. Thereafter, opening the game and creating an account will enable users to play the multiplayer battle royale game in India, unless it is banned in the near future as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Garena Free Fire and other gaming news.