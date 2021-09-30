Last Updated:

Free Fire X Venom: Let There Be Carnage Crossover Announced; Check Release & Event Details

Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossover details are out and players are curious about it. Here is all we know about the upcoming collaboration. Read

Free Fire

Garena has been on the top of their game to bring in several new features and events for Free Fire. Makers recently confirmed the release of a new Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage Crossover and the players are going crazy about it. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an upcoming Marvel movie that is slated for release on October 15. Garena has set October 16 as the Free Fire x Venom crossover event date and the players have been curious to learn more about this upcoming event from Garena. Here is all the information available on the Free Fire x Venom crossover. Read more 

 

All we know about Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage Crossover

Garena confirmed the release of this collaboration via a post on their official Twitter which read, “Free Fire’s one-of-a-kind collaboration with @VenomMovie is coming soon! Stay tuned and get first-hand news from the Free Fire official community channel!” Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossover will bring in the Embrace the Chaos in-game event paired with Venom-themed items, playable content, and collectables for its players. 

Several Venom-themed costume bundles are also going to be announced as a part of this collaboration. It was a bit shocking to see a collaboration between Garena and Venom: Let There Be Carnage team because their Fortnite collaboration is live. It is not a common thing to see two games of the same genre collaborating to promote the same film.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to make its debut in Indian theatres on October 15 and it will feature stars like Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson. Apart from this, makers have also released a new set of Free Fire Codes today and the gamers are curious to find these codes too. To help them, here is a full list of active codes to use in Free Fire. 

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 30, 2021

  • JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
  • 8JKN XUB9 6C9P
  • 8FEU QJXP DKA7
  • MCPK E62K W5MX
  • FF10 617K GUF9
  • 87JR 8K8A KP64
  • 9BYD PUM5 WK6Z
  • MV9C Q27L QJOL
  • 3OVT N544 3GFQ
  • PUSR 0KI5 7R77
