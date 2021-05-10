Gacha Animator Beta: When Is The Gacha Animator Beta Coming Out?

A gacha game is a video game genre that employs the gacha mechanic. This system is used in a lot of games, particularly MMORPG games. Gacha games are similar to video game loot boxes in that they encourage players to spend in-game money in exchange for a random virtual object. The bulk of these games are mobile games that are available for free so they mainly thrive upon the in-game shop revenue. So when is Gacha animator coming out?

Gacha Animator Beta

Gacha animator has been released on the Google Play store on the 9th of May, 2021. This animator is a new evolution in the Gacha world, developed specifically for animation and focusing on animation. It also helps you to customise your characters' poses and export them as PNG files. This can be downloaded from Google Play by going to the store and search for the keyword "Gacha animator". The app is in its beta phase and the version number that shows up in the description is 1.0. So what are the features provided in this Gach animator beta app? Below mentioned are all of them:



Features:

- Custom poses

- Custom animations

- Built-in character creator (under development)

- Unlimited number of characters

- Unlimited number of poses

- Unlimited number of animations

- 4K export to PNG image

Gacha games use in-app purchases to power their process (IAPs). Certain game-related products, such as weapons, skins, and cosmetics, may be distributed in a randomised manner. This is the same form of psychology used in roulette wheels and slot machines to manipulate the dopamine rush. As a result, the gacha model has received some criticism in the west. Then there are other types of games in which the players can't progress at a fast or even normal pace unless they start paying for it. One such example is "Raid Shadow Legends".

There are a lot of games that don't implement games by either of the above-mentioned methods and are just pure F2P games. In such games, the player can advance at a definite pace and there is no need to make purchases through the entire game story, but can still go for it just to enhance the visual experience. One example of such a game is GardenScape.

IMAGE: Lunime