'Game Of Tribes': All About Meta's New Gaming Community Challenge For Facebook Users

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has launched a Gaming Community challenge with the hope of building active gaming communities on the social media platform. The Facebook Gaming Community challenge has been labelled 'Game of Tribes' and will be live in India for a duration of five months.

To win Game of Tribes, communities on Facebook will compete with each other for monthly prizes in a first of its kind gaming challenge. The completion will also award a grand prize at the end. Meta informed, via the official website of Game of Tribes, that the challenge will group communities as Lit and Legends. The former would comprise groups that are less than a year old and the latter will be made up of groups that have been on the social media platform for over a year.

"Facebook is hosting a 5-month long community challenge where gaming enthusiasts across all genres, genders, locations and interests will battle it out against each other to build the most active, engaging and thriving gaming groups on Facebook,” the Game of Tribes website announces.

How to register for the Facebook Game of Tribes?

To register for Game of Tribes, a user will need to head over to the official website of Facebook Game of Tribes. Users will have to register their group, and in case they do not have a group, they can create one and register. Thereafter, users would need to build their group by bringing in more traffic and engagement. As the competition will go on for five months, Facebook will give monthly prizes to groups that perform the best. A grand prize will also be given to the best performers of the event, which includes the first Golden Trophy from Facebook.

As the name suggests, Game of Tribes will require players to form groups. As per Facebook, through the game users will "start connecting with people from all over to build your tribe and thrive.”

Using groups, users will be able to host tournaments, create live streams, connect with other community members. Facebook mentions explicitly that the challenge is about building the most active, engaging and thriving gaming groups on Facebook. Those who win will also get a chance to connect with industry experts.