Gamescom 2021: Learn More About The Event Date, Where To Watch And Updates 

Gamescom 2021 is one of the biggest and most anticipated events of the current year. Usually, a lot of game developers tend to release information about their upcoming game titles. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has a huge effect on this event. The makers of Gamecom 2021 had initially said that the Gamescom 2021 will be following a hybrid format for its users. Keeping some events in-person and some with live access on the internet. But recent reports confirm that these planes have been scrapped completely. This has certainly got the entire community curious to learn more about this gaming event. So here is all the information we could find about the world's largest video game event.

Gamescom 2021 to be held virtually on August 25

The makers have confirmed that their Gamescom 2021 will be held virtually to follow the social distancing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has had a huge effect on the attendees of this event. In 2019, about 373,000 visitors had been a part of this gaming event thus it will be expected to see how the makers attract the viewers to a new format of their event. The event usually takes place during the month of August in Cologne, Germany. This location also acts as a games industry’s retail, trade and media representative since this Gamescom event started being organized in Germany. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is going to be an all-digital event that is slated to take place online. Geoff Keighley has been fixed as the opening host of the event and the Gamescom 2021 release date is fixed as August 25.

There are a number of different rumours claiming the release of some new game franchise by famous developers. Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft has been a trending game since it was announced. The release date of the game is still a bit far but the makers could release some gameplay first looks at this event. Some new releases are also expected from Xbox and Bethesda after the two joined hands earlier this year. Some titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are slated to be released in 2022. So the makers could reveal some information about these games during Gamescom 2021.