Gamescom Award 2021 Nominations Announced: Check Out The Best Games For PC, PS And Xbox

Gamescom 2021 has already begun and the hosts have planned to bring in exclusive content for the gaming community. A part of this annual gaming event also involves a Gamescom Award ceremony that awards some of the most promising titles that have been launched or are going to release soon in the gaming community. With the event starting on August 24, the hosts have already released a list of game nominations for different categories like Action, Sports and PC games. This has gotten the attention of the community of gamers who are curious to learn more about these nominations. Here is a list of all the Gamescom Award 2021 nominations released till now. Read more

Gamescom Award 2021 Nominations

Best PC Game Nominations

Elden Ring

Age Of Empires IV

Syberia: The World Before

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Elden Ring

Tales Of Arise

The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Elden Ring

Far Cry 6

Halo Infinite

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Just Dance 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Best Action Game

Far Cry 6

Rainbow Six Siege Extraction

Halo Infinite

Best Action-Adventure Game

Elden Ring

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Syberia: The World Before

Best Indie Game

Dorfromantik

Best Family Game

Just Dance 2022

Run Prop, Run!

Super Dungeon Maker

Best Roleplaying Game

Elden Ring

Encased

Tales Of Arise

Best Simulation Game

Climber: Sky Is The Limit

Farming Simulator 2022

Undisclosed game

Best Sports Game

Climber: Sky Is The Limit

FIFA 22

Riders Republic

Best Strategy Game

Age Of Empires IV

Company Of Heroes 3

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Best Multiplayer Game

Halo Infinite

Riders Republic

The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Black Desert Online

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity

Most Original Game

Dice Legacy

Riders Republic

tERRORbane

More about Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 is an annual event that has been hosted by Microsoft in partnership with IGN. The developers usually release information about the most exciting releases of the community. The event is scheduled to go on till August 27 and it will unveil key details about the upcoming AAA titles like Dying Light 2 and Far Cry 6. Because Bungie is not a subsidiary of the gaming giants Xbox, it is expected that the American video game developer is supposed to release exclusive information about their games during this vent. Keep an eye out for any updates on Xbox’s official social media handles.

