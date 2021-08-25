Last Updated:

Gamescom Award 2021 Nominations Announced: Check Out The Best Games For PC, PS And Xbox

Gamescom Award 2021 Nominations have now been released and the players are curious about them. Here is a list of all the nominations announced during the event

Gamescom 2021 has already begun and the hosts have planned to bring in exclusive content for the gaming community. A part of this annual gaming event also involves a Gamescom Award ceremony that awards some of the most promising titles that have been launched or are going to release soon in the gaming community. With the event starting on August 24, the hosts have already released a list of game nominations for different categories like Action, Sports and PC games. This has gotten the attention of the community of gamers who are curious to learn more about these nominations. Here is a list of all the Gamescom Award 2021 nominations released till now. Read more 

Gamescom Award 2021 Nominations

Best PC Game Nominations

  • Elden Ring
  • Age Of Empires IV
  • Syberia: The World Before

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Tales Of Arise
  • The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Far Cry 6
  • Halo Infinite

Best Nintendo Switch Game

  • Just Dance 2022
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Best Action Game

  • Far Cry 6
  • Rainbow Six Siege Extraction
  • Halo Infinite

Best Action-Adventure Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope
  • Syberia: The World Before

Best Indie Game

  • Dorfromantik

Best Family Game

  • Just Dance 2022
  • Run Prop, Run!
  • Super Dungeon Maker

Best Roleplaying Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Encased
  • Tales Of Arise

Best Simulation Game

  • Climber: Sky Is The Limit
  • Farming Simulator 2022
  • Undisclosed game

Best Sports Game

  • Climber: Sky Is The Limit
  • FIFA 22
  • Riders Republic

Best Strategy Game

  • Age Of Empires IV
  • Company Of Heroes 3
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Halo Infinite
  • Riders Republic
  • The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Black Desert Online
  • Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity

Most Original Game

  • Dice Legacy
  • Riders Republic
  • tERRORbane

More about Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 is an annual event that has been hosted by Microsoft in partnership with IGN. The developers usually release information about the most exciting releases of the community. The event is scheduled to go on till August 27 and it will unveil key details about the upcoming AAA titles like Dying Light 2 and Far Cry 6. Because Bungie is not a subsidiary of the gaming giants Xbox, it is expected that the American video game developer is supposed to release exclusive information about their games during this vent. Keep an eye out for any updates on Xbox’s official social media handles. 

