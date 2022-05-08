Garena Free Fire Advance Server registration: What is Advance Server and how to register?

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular battle royale games which relish a massive global fandom. While players enjoy the game, they are excited about the upcoming updates and features. To give players a peek into the forthcoming versions, Free Fire has launched a platform called Free Fire Advance Server. Keep reading to find out more details about Free Fire Advance Server Registration.

Free Fire Advance Server Registration

Video Games often allow players to experience the upcoming features via beta versions. The popular sandbox-type game Minecraft recently launched Minecraft Preview, a version of the game that allows players to experience the upcoming features of the game. Now, the battle royale video game Free Fire has also launched a similar platform where players will be able to test the upcoming features of the game before they are launched publically.

The platform is called Free Fire Advance Server and players have to register on the server to try the newest features that will be coming to the game in future updates. Essentially, Free Fire Advance Server will help the developers of the game in detecting and reporting bugs in the game and give feedback. This way, the developers of the game will be able to fix the bugs in time for a future update.

How to register for Free Fire Advance Server

Head over to https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Scroll on the webpage and click on 'Login Facebook' or 'Login Google'

In the form that opens, enter the required details, including full name, active e-mail and active phone number

Submit the details and wait for an activation code that will be sent either to the email or the phone number

It is important to keep in mind that users who register for the game won't necessarily receive an activation code as Garena will allow limited players to access the Free Fire Advance Server.

While Free Fire Advance will let players access the newest features in the game before anyone else, it is not that easy to access the beta version of the game. Players will be invited to access the Free Fire Advance Server via activation codes. However, the game also clarifies that only a limited number of players will get a chance to access the newest updates of the game. In a way, this is similar to how Krafton launched BGMI in India - it first revealed the game to a limited number of players, after which it officially launched the game.