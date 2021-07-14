Garena Free Fire Beats PUBG Mobile: Coin Master Tops Google Play Store Revenue List

When it comes to the smartphone gaming industry, the developers compete against each other all the time. Whether it is to secure a top position on Apple App Store, Google Play Store or securing the highest revenue, the rivalry among different mobile game titles is fierce. According to a recent report by Sensor Tower, Garena Free Fire has become the highest-grossing mobile game on the Google Play Store for the month of June 2021. The same reports mention Pubg Mobile to be on the seventh spot in terms of revenue generated from the Google Play Store. Keep reading to know more about the report and best game on Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire beats Pubg Mobile on Google Play Store

Currently, Pubg Mobile stands at the seventh position in terms of Google Play Revenue, while Garena Free Fire stands second on the list, which is a big milestone for it. Garena Free Fire is an action-adventure game with a very similar look and feels to Pubg Mobile. While Pubg Mobile has been in the top position on Google Play Store for quite some time, Garena has taken the lead. Interestingly, a game called Coin Master tops the Google Play Revenue list and became the best game on Google Play Store in terms of revenue. Lineage M stands at third position, while Pokemon Go and Genshin Impact occupy fourth and fifth position respectively. For a perspective, Pubg Mobile generated around $213 million in June 2021, and Free Fire revenue is greater than it.

Honor of Kings secures the first position in both Overall Revenue and App Store Revenue Rankings

Honor of Kings, developed by Tencent Games currently holds the first position in terms of overall game revenue and App Store revenue. On both the lists, it is followed by Pubg Mobile which stands at 2nd position, followed by Genshin impact at third and Roblox on fourth positions respectively. The Android top-grossing game Coin Master stands in at fifth position on the overall Revenue List. For the first six months of 2021, Apple Store earned $26 billion from in-app purchases. Have a look at the Overall Revenue List and Apple App Store Revenue list based on Sensor Tower's report below.

Overall Revenue App Store Revenue Google Play Store 1. Honor of Kings 1. Honor of Kings 1. Coin Master 2. Pubg Mobile 2. Pubg Mobile 2. Garena Free Fire 3. Genshin Impact 3. Genshin Impact 3. Lineage M 4. Roblox 4. Roblox 4. Pokemon Go 5. Coin Master 5. 3 Kingdoms Tactics 5. Genshin Impact 6. Pokemon Go 6 Fantasy WW Journey 6. Lords Mobile 7. Candy Crush Saga 7. Rise of Kingdoms 7. Pubg Mobile 8. Garena Free Fire 8. Uma Musume 8. Candy Crush Saga 9. Rise of Kingdoms 9. Pokemon Go 9. Roblox 10. Uma Musume 10. Candy Crush Saga Fate/Grand Order

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK