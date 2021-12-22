Garena Free Fire: How To Avail Latest Aurora Oni MP5 Skin & Redeem Codes?

One of the most popular battle royale games in India, Garena Free Fire has announced the arrival of new rewards. The name of the new bundle is Midnight Oni Bundle and it includes a new skin for MP5. The new skin is made on the theme colours of blue and purple, with golden accents on the handle and chisel. The new cosmetic for weapons is available in the game from December 22 to December 28, 2021.

Free Fire has launched a new bundle, the announcement for which came via a Tweet published at 10:00 AM on Wednesday. The Midnight Oni Bundle features include the Aurora Oni MP5, a new skin for the weapon. The fire rate of the weapon increased by two points, the penetration level increased by one point and the magazine reload time decreased by one point. The bundle and the skin shall be available in-game by spinning the wheel.

How to get Aurora Oni MP5 skin?

The Tweet reads "From the land of Mysteria, the hero is making his way to dominating the world of Free Fire! Behold the Midnight Oni is here with his special Aurora Oni MP5!" Adding to it, the tweet says "Grab the incredible bundle and the gun-skin in-game now and take over the battlefield in style!" The Aurora Oni MP5 skin can be grabbed via the in-game store and the faded spinning wheel.

From the land of Mysteria, the hero is making his way to dominate the world of Free Fire! Behold the Midnight Oni is here with his special Aurora Oni MP5! 🔥



Grab the incredible bundle and the gun-skin in-game now and takeover the battlefield in style!#FreeFire #Booyah pic.twitter.com/C2D8emMqAU — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 22, 2021

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Sunday, December 22, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 22, 2021. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might stop working. Use the ff redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 22, 2021

DDHSG83BDGKXUYT > Free Pet

FFGT9HDWMPOKH > Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

FFGLZGFDDQO > Free Fire Diamonds

NH7VCMWKLCSVW > Titian mark gun skins

MJTFA67VCFMHP19 > 80,000 diamond codes

3AAW19NGDDF4UB > free dj alok character

2LKVQWPO6HS9UY > Diamond Royale Voucher

BH77AHAY94BS3NW > Elite Pass and Free Top Up

W3XCLDGA7BAAQE > Paloma Character

3GHSHBVJ6A9Z > Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes