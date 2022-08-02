Last Updated:

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 02, 2022: Redeem FF Max Reward Using Codes

Garena Free Fire Max released redeem codes, which can be used to gather in-game supplies from the official website. Check Free Fire Max redeem codes here.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 2, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below. 

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for August 2, 2022

As per reports, the following codes can be redeemed on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to claim multiple rewards for free. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes below:

  • FBJY RY56 MLOT
  • FJO9 4TAS D3FT
  • PQR3 BKUI 7LT7
  • FSDR FKUI YVGR
  • FBTU 6BFY TBT7
  • FBJU T6RF T1RT
  • FBTU 6JKI E8E7
  • FLU8 HG8R BHT4
  • ST5K JCRF VBHT
  • S5JT UGVJ Y5Y4
  • X99T K56X DJ4X
  • FF11 NJN5 YS3E
  • FF9M J31C XKRG
  • YXY3 EGTL HGJX
  • FIIF GI8E O49F
  • HTY3 RIFG OR3F39

How to redeem Free Fire Max redeem codes?

  1. Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs.
  3. Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.
  4. Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.
  5. Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.
  6. Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.
