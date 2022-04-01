Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 1, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 1, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, April 1, 2022

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F34E RFGB HNML : Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE : Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER : Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI : Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

MJTFAER8UOP16 : 80,000 Diamonds

FFPLOWHANSMA : 1 x Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

F9IK MNBV CDER : 1 x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 6YYH BGVC : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

JX5NQCM7U5CH : 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF : Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH : Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T : Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO : Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER : Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U : Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER : Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC : Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW : EGG Hunter Loot Box

Additional Free Fire Max redeem codes

FKOY-H98B-7VY6

FD2E-RBTN-6M7U

FON9-B8V7-C6DT

FR7E-VR5B-6YNM

FK8I-V8C7-X65S

F4DF-ECVR-4B5U

F5SR-WD3V-4B56

F7UO-J9N8-B7V6

F5XS-REFR-56MH

F4JR-5TOY-H987

FYT3-FV3B-4N5K

FBNO-IRU9-8YT6

FGFY-VGHD-BE54

FI6G-D765-45Q1

FRTF-234I-R9TY

FK4T-87G6-VT5R

FAV4-BNKE-RF8G

F7YC- TGDB -ENMR

FIYO-HOLK-DJSA

F41R-FV45-B6YN

FGJF-DUS7-6TEG

F56K-OYU0-H987

F456-OYH8-7BV6

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

FD2V-4B5N-67KU

FV3B-NHJI-RTG8

F6VT-CRFS-A6WB

FK09-MN8B-7V6C

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.

Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.

Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.