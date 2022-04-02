Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 2, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Quick links:
Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 1, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below.
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F34E RFGB HNML : Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE : Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER : Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI : Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
MJTFAER8UOP16 : 80,000 Diamonds
FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH : Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T : Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO : Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER : Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U : Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER : Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC : Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW : EGG Hunter Loot Box
Additional Free Fire Max redeem codes
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?
Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.
Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.
Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.
Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.
Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.