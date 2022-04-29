Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today.

Free Fire's latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28, 2021, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for April 28, 2021. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 29, 2022

F9IKMNBVCDER > Head Hunting Parachute

F1QSDFGY657U > Premium Bundles

F7UJMNBVCDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT543EWSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IKMNBVCXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHBGFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IKJNBVFDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4RTGBNMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QAZXCVBHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IKMNBVCDSE > 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

F9IKMNBVCDER > 1 x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC > 2 x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 6YYH BGVC > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLPQXXENMS > 50 Bonus points

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> Free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QASFGYT5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IKNBVFR55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34RFGBNMKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher

MHM5D8ZQZP22 > 80,000 Diamonds

U8S47JGJH5MG > 1 x Free Pet

VNY3MQWNKEGU > 1 x Random Pet

FFMCF8XLVNKC > 2 x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD > Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 > 1 x Street Boy Bundle

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

FB6HNJ1KDI8U

22NSM7UGSZM7

FJKI8U7Y6TRF

FIH8FS76F5TR

TSAFQ7B4N56M

FUOJNB7VC6SR

F3TEFCXRSFEG

DM7Z79JEA896

4PVBSRG9ETBF

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

MQJWNBVHYAQM

WCMERVCMUSZ9

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4

6YOU9JN87V6Y

CT5DRFEVRB45

FFGBVIXSAI24

FBNJI87Y6TGH

FTRFVBHJFI87

NTJYKHIB87V6

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

265R3F4RGTB

JBIV87D6S5WR

M67YL6OJN8BU

7VY6DT5S4AQE

UH7BYV6C5DXR

F3G4H5JTY1UO

J0987FYEH4N5

B7V6S5ARQD2F

F5I8YH76YVTG

SBN97M9EKRLT

YHJKNMH0GFO9

8X76T5ARFDQ1

FF65R4SEADQF

G2H3JK456Y98

G7F6DT5SRF93

G4H1SJ8IU3YG

F3B45KYOJ98B

7VYDSG1BENR5

M6YUJLNOB9VC

7X6Z5RAEQD2V

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FSER5T6Y7U8I

FBHJUYTRFICV

JE45O67UY8UY

STQR41E2D34R

FH5JI3847Y5H

NYKHI876D5SA

4EQDFV2GH3JU

4R7G6TGFSB69

HIB8U7V6YC5X

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FG4HJWI3487G

T7GCBDRJ56KM

YHKIVC7X6S5R

4QDF2GH3U48R

F2KL5OYHN87V

YCTGSW7BEN2R

MT1KYL1OJ9N8

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF119MB3PFA5

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.

Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.

Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.