Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 7, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 7, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 7, 2022:

9C87 6YTS GW2H

345N T6BY NHGJ

FUD7 S6A5 QRED

2C3V 4BRN TGKB

I8V7 C6DT 5RSF

WV2B 3NE4 MR5T

KLYH OG9I 8FUD

7YST AGQ2 JK3I

ERF8 7V65 TCRF

ONB9 V8C7 XD6Y

HLNO BI8V 7C6X

5TSR EDWC 3VEB

4RNT MGKH IB8U

7VF6 DS5A R4EW

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?