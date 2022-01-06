Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now, it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem codes for Wednesday, Thursday 6.

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, January 6, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for January 6, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might stop working. Use the ff redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today January 6, 2022

UU65YCDP92ZB >1x M1115 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX5WHV > Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 : Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK5X > 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

FF111N59GPA5 > Grenade : Pineapple Fizz and MP5 : Blood Red Weapon

FF111TSNJX6E >Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK5X >2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM3 > Punisher Weapon Loot Crate

296Y4CNBZGV3510 > Creator Box

3FFACIDCAWJBZ2 > Green Star Token

4FFGTYUO16POKH >Justice Fighter Weapon loot crate

5FF101TSNJX6E1 > Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

6MSJX-8VM2-5B951> Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

7M68TZBSY29R41> Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

8X59F 7V698 7MAMP40 >New Year Weapon Loot Crate

9SWER 6YYH BGVC >Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

10PK95JK8QWK4X > Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFICYZJZM5BZ

FFIC65E279TQ

FFICRF855MZT

FFIC35N6LLLL

FFICZTBCUR5M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ5MW

FRTF 234I R9TY

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA5

FR2G 3H5E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 5RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R5T5 YHGB

F7T5 5FDS W355

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F5M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F5B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV5B

How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.

Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.

Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.