Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now, it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem codes for Wednesday, Thursday 6.
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, January 6, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for January 6, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might stop working. Use the ff redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.
UU65YCDP92ZB >1x M1115 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX5WHV > Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 : Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK5X > 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
FF111N59GPA5 > Grenade : Pineapple Fizz and MP5 : Blood Red Weapon
FF111TSNJX6E >Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM3 > Punisher Weapon Loot Crate
296Y4CNBZGV3510 > Creator Box
3FFACIDCAWJBZ2 > Green Star Token
4FFGTYUO16POKH >Justice Fighter Weapon loot crate
5FF101TSNJX6E1 > Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
6MSJX-8VM2-5B951> Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
7M68TZBSY29R41> Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
8X59F 7V698 7MAMP40 >New Year Weapon Loot Crate
9SWER 6YYH BGVC >Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
10PK95JK8QWK4X > Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFICYZJZM5BZ
FFIC65E279TQ
FFICRF855MZT
FFIC35N6LLLL
FFICZTBCUR5M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ5MW
FRTF 234I R9TY
FBHJ NFY7 8T63
FTYU 5TGF OSA5
FR2G 3H5E RF6Y
F7T6 YTVH G3BE
FJBC HJNK 5RY7
F5TF 6GTY VGHB
F5E3 R5T5 YHGB
F7T5 5FDS W355
FBNJ IU87 SYEH
FRMT YKUO I8HU
FBYV TCGD B2EN
F5M5 KCT6 LYHO
FVCY XTSR F1VE
F5B5 NJ6I TY8G
F6F5 TDRF EV5B
Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.
Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs.
Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.
Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.
Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.
Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.