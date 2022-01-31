Quick links:
Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today.
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 31, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for January 31, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.
FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up
FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up
FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 Points
FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points
ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ4MW
GE4H-5J6K-YIH8
VGHY-EURG-JFQ2
34RU-765R-DFEG
FY65-RWFE-RTIG
U9TG-QV2S-Z3RF
JVGH-O987-6YTD
RNTY-KLUO-J9N8
J2KI-HO87-6D5R
EF3G-4B5T-NYHK
O87S-65RT-5678
UGJT-KOU9-J8H7
G6F5-TDRS-WFG4
B5TJ-KYIH-8G76
D5RS-4EFG-RBTN
NJKI 89UY 7GTV
C3DS EBN4 M56K
F7UL 080U 9J8H
FG16 D5TS REF3
FG56 NY7K GFID
FS7W 65RF ERFG
UBJH GNT6 M7KU
SVBN K58T 7G65
X4SW FGRH G76T
6AQ2 WS1X D5RT
Y374 UYH5 GB67
FT6Y GBTG VSRW
FGHE U76T RFQBg
N34M RTYO HN18
Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.
Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.
Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.
Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.
Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.
Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.