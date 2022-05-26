Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 26, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 26, 2022:

As per reports, the following codes can be redeemed on Friday, April 1, 2022 to claim multiple rewards for free. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes below:

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.

Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.

Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.