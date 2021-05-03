Gather Information on Raz From Tarana And Others: Here's How To Complete The Spire Quests

Fortnite makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their game that is one of the biggest attractive points for their players. Their latest Spire quests are now live and the players wish to finish these challenges. Thus they have been asking questions like how to gather information on Raz from Tarana. Here’s all the information that is needed to complete this quest. Read more about Fortnite challenges.

Gather information on Raz from Tarana and others

The players are required to collect information on Raz from Tarana, Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, or Cobb. Raz has been a very strange character in the game and thus the makers are asking the players to gather information about this character from the other NPCs in the gamer. These NPCs have been spread throughout the entire map. All the players need to do is reach the exact location of these NPC and interact with them. Here is the exact location of these NPCs in the game. Apart from this, here is also a small video attached above that can help you out with the new challenge. We have also listed some of the new changes that have been brought into the game with the new 16.30 update.

Tarana – Boney Burbs

Lara Croft – Stealthy Stronghold

Rebirth Raven – In a house southwest of Coral Castle

Cluck – In a house west of Lazy Lake

Cobb – Risky Reels, west of Colossal Crops

More about Fortnite

The makers have brought in a lot of new changes with their latest 16.30 update and the users are certainly loving it. They have added the new NPC, Lara Croft, in the game and the players are loving it. Some of the new changes include the addition of a similar weapon called a grappler bow in the game. They have also added a new weapon called the recycler gun. The weapon can be found on the island and is spawned randomly through the map. The weapon is certainly unlike the usual ones as it does not require the traditional ammunition but can be harvested items like wood, stone and metal to make its own ammunition.

The makers have also added a set of new challenges called the Neymar challenges after releasing a new Neymar skin in the game. These challenges reward the players with stuff like Stealth Shot Emoticon, Hang Loose Celebration Emote, Aerial Acrobat Glider, Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe and Aerial Acrobat Glider. The players can even pay around 950 V-bucks or 2800 V-bucks for the deluxe edition in the game to buy the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter