Genshin Impact 1.6 Update: What Are The New Features In Midsummer Island Adventure?

Genshin Impact 1.6 update has been finally released as of June 9th. The main focus of Genshin Impact 1.6 is a new set of islands that players will be able to visit as part of the game's story. Along with this there are some new weapons, new characters, a new system, new events and a lot more. Continue reading the article to know about some of the most important ones.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure

New Limited - Time Area

Klee reappears after being missing for a long time, holding a cryptic message in her hand. According to the message, there appear to be some unexplored islands lying deep inside the water. After the conclusion of Version 1.6, the islands will be inaccessible. On the islands, players won't be able to access treasure boxes, harvest materials, or gain mission rewards. The criteria for unlocking the New Area is mentioned below:

Complete Klee's Story Quest "Trifolium Chapter: Act I - True Treasure"

Complete the Archon Quest "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

New Character

5-Star Character "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) is a wandering Inazuma samurai now serving with Liyue's Crux Fleet. She is a lovely and easygoing spirit who carries many burdens from the past in her heart. Kaedehara Kazuha may use his Elemental Skill, Chihayaburu, to pull opponents and things in and fly before unleashing his special Plunging strike, Midare Ranzan, which deals Anemo DMG and creates a wind tunnel that drags opponents in.

Vision: Anemo

Choice of Weapon: Sword

New Gameplay

New Serenitea Pot Feature: Companion Move-In. The criteria to unlock this feature is to Complete the World Quest "Idle Teapot Talk"

Travelers can invite friends and family to join them in their Serenitea Pot. The Traveler's companions who are invited to the Serenitea Pot will strengthen their connection with him. They will receive Companionship EXP indefinitely.

Companions who spend a long time in the Serenitea Pot may develop a taste for specific furnishings and prepare gifts for the Traveler in exchange.

Steps to Update Game Client

For PC On PC you need to first close the game, then open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click update.

iOS On iOS, you need to open the App Store and click on update.

Android On Android, you need to open the game and there will be some instructions to update, just follow them.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Go to your Home Screen and Highlight Genshin Impact. Now press on the OPTIONS button Select "Check for Update."



IMAGE: miHoYo