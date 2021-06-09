Genshin Impact 1.6 Update: What Are The New Features In Midsummer Island Adventure?

Quick links:
IMAGE: miHoYo
Genshin Impact 1.6 update has been finally released as of June 9th. The main focus of Genshin Impact 1.6 is a new set of islands that players will be able to visit as part of the game's story. Along with this there are some new weapons, new characters, a new system, new events and a lot more. Continue reading the article to know about some of the most important ones.
Klee reappears after being missing for a long time, holding a cryptic message in her hand. According to the message, there appear to be some unexplored islands lying deep inside the water. After the conclusion of Version 1.6, the islands will be inaccessible. On the islands, players won't be able to access treasure boxes, harvest materials, or gain mission rewards. The criteria for unlocking the New Area is mentioned below:
5-Star Character "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) is a wandering Inazuma samurai now serving with Liyue's Crux Fleet. She is a lovely and easygoing spirit who carries many burdens from the past in her heart. Kaedehara Kazuha may use his Elemental Skill, Chihayaburu, to pull opponents and things in and fly before unleashing his special Plunging strike, Midare Ranzan, which deals Anemo DMG and creates a wind tunnel that drags opponents in.