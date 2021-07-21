Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Brings The Inazuma For Its Players: New Weapons And Rewards

Genshin Impact 2.0 update is going to be released on July 21 and the players are extremely excited for the same. This update brings in a new open-world region called Inazuma and the players are getting curious about this new addition. They have been asking specific questions like how to get Inazuma in Genshin Impact and more information about Inazuma weapons in the game. To help the players, here is all the information on the internet about Genshin Impact’s new Inazuma addition. Read more about the new Genshin Impact real-world region.

How to get Inazuma in Genshin Impact?

The makers have already planned to bring in a lot of new content with their 2.0 update and the Inazuma addition to the game. The makers have finalized to go ahead with an Electro-themed island thus expecting to see new characters in the same theme. Apart from this, Ayaka, the first Inazuma character has also been confirmed to be released with this update. Some new Inazuma weapons have also been released and the players will need to find a Northlander Billet to craft them in the game. It is well known that all these updates have been added for all the platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Stadia mobile phones and more. This is mostly to enable the cross-play feature of the game. The update will directly bring in these changes to the game. Apart from this, some other information has also been released about weapons, characters and bosses in the game.

miHoYo has also released an official statement for this update on their official website. It explains that new boss enemies and precious loot have been added for players in Inazuma. Genshin Impact’s Version 2.0 will also have some additions to the Hypostasis like new Pyro members. Perpetual Mechanical Array is a new boss that is going to be available in this Inazuma region. Some game experts claim that this boss has some kind of connection with the Ruin Guards in Mondstadt and Liyue. The already released boss from the 1.16 update, Maguu Kenki will also be found as a World Boss and a source for Character Level-Up Materials in Inazuma.