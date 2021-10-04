Genshin Impact 2.2 announced: New island, characters, free Primogem codes and more

Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular video games in the world. With multiple characters, maps and bosses to fight, players are delighted to spend their time in the game. While Genshin Impact v\2.1 was launched on September 1, 2021, the game has already announced another major upgrade. Genshin Impact 2.2 will unveil the last island of Inazuma, the Tsurumi Island. Keep reading to know more about Genshin Impact 2.2 release date, Genshin Impact 2.2 new characters and new islands.

For those catching up, Genshin Impact 2.1 came with two new islands, namely Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. The update also featured four new characters, including Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Aloy. Along with Genshin Impact 2.1, players got to fight three new bosses. The first is Signora who is able to disguise in multiple forms, using both Cryo and Pyro. The second boss is Electro Oceanid and the third is Hydro Hypostasis. All the new bosses are available for boss fights in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.2 release date

The Genshin Impact 2.2 release date is set to be October 13, 2021. Along with the update, players will also get to explore the new Genshin Impact island called Tsurumi Island. The company also says that players may find unexpected challenges while they will explore the area. Be prepared for spotting Rifthounds and Rhifthound Whelps beasts on the island. Even if one character is attacked by the creatures, all party members will be affected by the corrosion effect and lose HP.

Genshin Impact 2.2 new characters

Genshin Impact 2.2 will feature a new four-star character called Thoma. A popular fixer, Thoma was introduced in the game during the Inazuma storyline. With a polearm as his weapon, the new character holds a Pyro Vision as well. As a teammate, the character provides strong defensive support. Additionally, the new update will also feature Hangout Events for Thoma. The game might bring back some five-star characters as well, including Tartagkia and Hu Tao. Genshin Impact 2.2 new events include Shadow of the Ancients, Labyrinth Warriors and Tuned to the World's Sound.

Genshin Impact 2.2 codes