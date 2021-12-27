Genshin Impact 2.4: Check release date, new characters, regions and more details

In a special show aired on December 26, 2021, the developer of Genshin Impact revealed details about the upcoming update in the game. The Genshin Impact v2.4 is expected to arrive in January first week, although the release date is not official yet.

The new update is said to bring two new characters into the game, which also includes a five-star character. Keep reading to know more about the new Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact update 2.4 release date

Genshin Impact update 2.4 release date shall be on January 5, 2022, or January 6, 2022. The date has been speculated based on Genshin Impact's previous release pattern, wherein the game has followed a strict six-week update regime. It is important to note that the previous update was launched for players around November 24, 2021. Hence, following the six-week routine, MiHoYo shall unveil the new season about the same date as mentioned above.

The new five-star character that will come along with the Genshin Impact version 2.4 is called Shenhe. Additionally, a new four-star character will also appear in the game and it is named Yun Jin. Other characters that might be included in the game include Yae Miko, Dineslife, Kamisato Ayato and commissioner Yashiro. Further, two popular events will also be included in the new Genshin Impact update. The update will contain new hangouts for characters including Ningguan and Yun Jin.

A new area that will be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact update includes Enkanomiya, a region that exists below Watatsumi Island. Along with the new region, the new enemies that will be included in the game are Pyro Specter, Bathysmal Vishaps, and Pyro Abyss Herald. Although the first enemy was not announced, it was a part of the live stream. The second enemy seemed to have a lizard-like appearance as was seen in the live stream and the third enemy itself will have three versions of it. The new region will also have a new boss called Bathysmal Vishaps. Players will be able to face the new boss with the help of the new characters that will be launched with the update.