Genshin Impact Aloy Trailer: Release Dates, Skills, Gameplay & Gamescom Opening Live 2021

miHoYo has revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming character Aloy. Aloy is coming to Genshin Impact as the result of a crossover with Horizon Zero Dawn. The character was revealed during the Gamecom Opening Night Live Event. Although the character was teased previously, more details about the character are now available. Horizon Forbidden West release date was also announced at the Gamescon 2021 virtual event.

Genshin Impact Aloy release date

Genshin Impact Aloy release date is set to September 1, 2021. The character, along with others will be released in Genshin Impact v2.1, which is also launching on the same date. Additionally, exclusive Aloy early access will be available for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Players beyond Adventure Rank 20 will receive a notification about the character through in-game mail. Further, the character will be available to all players with Genshin Impact v2.2. Alongside, a special buff for Aloy and a free four-star Bow will be available exclusively for PlayStation consoles, before it is available for everyone else in v2.2.

Genshin Impact Aloy skills

In the trailer, Aloy shows off her Elemental skill as she throws a Freeze Bomb, confirming that she is a Cryo Bow user. As a normal attack, Aloy can shoot up to four consecutive arrows from her bow. As a charged attack, she can aim with a precise shot which deals more damage. When she uses her plunging attack, she can fire several arrows when in mid-air before touching the ground with an increased area of impact. However, more details about the character skills will be available with the launch. There has not been one Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay video but many on the internet. In the videos, she can be seen using her bow against Hilichurls. The official teaser also reveals more about her looks and outfit.

Along with Genshin Impact 2.1, players will get to fight three new bosses. The first is Signora who will be able to disguise in multiple forms, using both Cryo and Pyro. The second boss is Electro Oceanid and the third is Hydro Hypostasis. All the new bosses will be available for boss fights in the upcoming update of Genshin Impact.