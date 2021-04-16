Genshin Impact Andrius: How To Fight Against One Of Mondstadt's Four Winds?

Andrius, also known as Lupus Boreas, is one of Mondstadt's Four Winds and has been put in charge of defending the country at the behest of the new Anemo Archon, Barbatos. Andrius can be fought in Wolvendom by starting the Wolf of the North Challenge after completing Act I of Razor's Story Quest, "The Meaning of Lupical." This challenge's rewards can be earned once a week. Continue reading the article to know more about Andrius in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Andrius

In the Adventurer Handbook description, Andrius is mentioned as a noble soul that watches over Wolvendom. When the safety of the wolves is threatened, it will take the form of a wolf and show its fangs and claws. It is said that its powers were given to it by an ancient god.

To begin the battle, connect with the challenge seal when you arrive in Wolvendom. This is by far the most difficult battle in Genshin Impact so far, and surviving it will take a great deal of skill. Andrius can strike you in the first stage by jumping at you and creating an icy blast. He'll even run straight at you, then sprint away, leaving a damaging ice trail behind him. A forward slash with a large radius is one of his hardest-hitting attacks, and he also does a spinning slash that deals damage all around him.

In the second stage, Andrius will transform into a ghost Wolf, running around the area while you take constant damage from the cold. The third stage introduces a slew of new attacks. Falling ice storms, his tail attack, and his recent roar attack that deals area-of-effect damage can all be avoided. He can also throw three powerful wind blades in front of himself.

Genshin Impact Update

The new update, titled ‘Chapter I: Act IV – We Will Be Reunited,' was first revealed on April 10 and went live on April 12. It continues the tale of the Abyss Order, the game's antagonist. The player discovers from Ganyu and Lan that the Treasure Hoarders of Mondstadt and Liyue have banded together to pull off a plan involving some nearby ruins.

Image Source: miHoYo