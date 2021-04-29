Genshin Impact Fir Wood: What Is Location Of Fir Wood In Genshin Impact?

The housing capacity is one of the most important features of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. Players can now decorate their own house separate from Teyvat's main universe. You will need some buildings and furnishings to make this house look like your own personal home, and you will need a lot of wood to do so. Continue reading the article for the Genshin Impact Fir wood location as of the latest Genshin Impact update.

Where to find Fir Wood in Genshin Impact?

To find the fir wood, teleport to Dragonspine's north end and head northeast from the Teleport Waypoint. There are a lot of trees in the forest, so you just start cutting them down for this wood. One thing to note while finding these tree types is that the Fir trees are a lot different from other trees. The colour is green and there is a decent amount of foliage and it is observed that the Fir Wood respawns daily when the Server resets.

Genshin Impact Update 1.5

New and Featured Characters Zhongli - This will be a RERUN Eula - This is going to be an entirely new character Yanfei - This is going to be an entirely new character

New and Featured Weapons Song of Broken Pines - This is going to be entirely new

Events Energy Amplifier Initiation: Free Diona Event Unusual Hilichurl Event: Mimi Tomo Hide and Seek Event: Windtrace

Quests Act II of the Zhongli Story Quest Act I of the Eula Story Quest Noelle Hangout II: Knightly Exam Prep Diona Hangout I: The Cat and the Cocktail Battlefront: Misty Dungeon Overflowing Mastery

Enemies Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning Cryo Hypostasis Azhdaha

Features and Quality of Life Improvements A brand new and much awaited Housing System Transient Resin Sanctifying Items to Enhance Artifacts Boss Resin Cost Adjustment Doubled Companionship EXP in Co-op Delete Unused Voice Packs In-Game Notifications before Events end Harder to Delete Friends

Housing System - Serenitea Pot 200+ Furnishings Crafting and Shops Available Traveling Salesman Items Vary for each Player Gardening Planned Placing Characters Planned Furniture Interaction Planned No HP Recovery



Image Source: miHoYo