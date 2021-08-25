Genshin Impact Fishing Guide: Check Out The Fishing System Introduced With The 2.1 Update

The Chinese game developers 'miHoYo' has now managed to update their fishing system in the game 'Genshin Impact' with their recent update. The game allows the players to get a realistic fishing experience with the new updates. To be eligible for this new Genshin Impact fishing system, the players will first need to unlock the Serenitea Pot System and finish the “Exploding Population” quest in the game. Then one can experience the new features like Serenitea Pot to raise Ornamental Fish, fishing rods and new fishing baits to create. The developers have added realistic details like specific kinds of fish which can only be caught with specific baits. After making the bait, the players need to attach it to their fishing rods.

Genshin Impact Fishing Gameplay

After attaching the bait, the players will need to hold the Cast Rod button and aim the bait in the water. They can just release the Cast Rod button and try to catch all the new kinds of fish added in the game. miHoYo has also added options like fish tension meters which should always be in a yellow Ideal tension zone to catch the fish successfully. If the players do not press the button on time, the fish will escape for sure. So keep practising fishing in Genshin Impact after the release of their 2.1 updates. Apart from this, here is also a YouTube video that can give players a visual representation of the new Genshin Impact Fishing gameplay.

More about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update

With this update, the developers have also announced that they will release a lot of new content for its players. They said that Yoimiya and Sayu characters are going to be uploaded into the game as part of this new update. Apart from these two 5-star characters, the developers are also planning to introduce new 4 stars characters for the Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner including Sayu, Diona, and Xinyan. Currently, the players have been enjoying Epitome Invocation. This is the name of all the Weapon Event Wishes that help to increase the ranking of different weapons in the item menu. This is supposed to last till the 2.1 update gets released in the game.