Genshin Impact Inazuma Guide: Learn How To Open The Electro Energy Tatarasuna Barrier

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular free to play Gacha based games of all time. The makers have now released a new Inazuma region for its players and they are a bit confused about it. Thus they have been asking questions like how to open the Tatarasuna barrier in Inazuma? To help these players, here is all the information on the internet about learning more about the new Tatarasuna barrier in Inazuma. Read more about Genshin Impact’s new expansion.

How to open up the Tatarasuna barrier in Inazuma?

To enter the Inazuma region, the players are required to cross a number of barriers and secrets. This is a must and demands the players to master their defensive as well as attacking abilities. Out of all these barriers, the Tatarasuna area is a big electro barrier that prevents the players from entering the area. To get through this barrier, the players will first need to start the “Tatara Tales” mission by interacting with Toranosuke and Miyuki at the Kujou Encampment. Completing this quest might not be very difficult because it is pretty much a fetch quest with no puzzles. The most difficult task of this mission includes a number of flights against the Fatui lackeys. Keep in mind that Tatarasuna is a part of the second island in Inazuma. It is also the home place for Mikage Furnace.

Be aware of the Electro energy in the air which can be avoided by using the Electrogranum. This item can be found easily in this area. The Mikage Furnace area will be loaded with a number of treasure chests and Electroculus. So the best idea would be not to waste any time getting out of these barriers. The players have been loving the new Genshin Impact 2.0 update that has recently been released. The makers of the game are currently busy working on their new Genshin IMpact 2.1 update that is slated to be released soon. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.

