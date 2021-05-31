Genshin Impact Lata Boya Sada Meaning Explained: Here's How To Win The Rewards

Genshin Impact's ongoing Mimi Tomo event has been intriguing to quite a lot of players with its interesting phrases to solve. In this event, the players will have to satisfy several requests for a range of Hilichurls. The request comes from a Restless Hilichurl on the fourth day of the event, who is asking for some "Lata Boya Sada." So what exactly is the requirement in this quest? Continue reading the article for a guide on Genshin Impact Lata Boya Sada.

Genshin Impact Lata Boya Sada meaning explained -

The fourth day of the Mimi Tomo event has arrived, and more translations are required to help the Hilichurls and obtain information from them. Players will win Primogems and attractive decorations for their Serenitea Pot if they track down the Unusual Hilichurl. However, translating this mysterious Hilichurlian language can be a bit tricky, but it can be done with the help of expert linguistics specialist Ella Musk and her manual.

In the Hilichurl language in Genshin Impact, the phrase Lata Boya Sada means a hard blue item. So, in the game, you need to use a Magical Crystal Chunk or a Noctilucous Jade and give it to the Pensive Hilichurl. This will in exchange will help you to know about the location of the fourth Unusual Hilichurl for the Mimi Tomo event. The unusual Hilichurl is near the north waypoint of Stone Gate. Now, you need to teleport to the given location, where you will be able to activate the pressure plate to use the wind current and save some time.

Now, just change the time time to "Unta Mosi Dada" which is between 12:00 and 18:00, and get to the location marker. There you will find the Unusual Hilichurl, just defeat it and then claim your three rewards - Primogems, Mora, and jade and gold Floral Screen Furnishing Blueprint for your Serenitea pot.

