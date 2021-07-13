Genshin Impact New Artifacts: Learn More About The Upcoming Changes To The Game

Genshin Impact has been a popular game that has been released by miHoYo. The makers have managed to keep the players engrossed in their game with the new update and features released by them. They are currently working on releasing a new Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update for its players. These will bring in Genshin Impact new artefacts to the game. They have already announced the two new artefacts that are going to be released in the game. To help the players out, we have listed all the information about these two new artefacts right here. Read more about Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact new Artifacts

Emblem of Severed Fate: This artefact is the first new addition that will be released along with the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update. This weapon is the new 4-piece weapon for Mona. This is because her abilities allow the users to use Energy Recharge and increase her damage drastically. The players can also use this weapon with characters that are equipped with Elemental Bursts. The players can use characters like Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Beidou with this new weapon. Apart from this, there are also rewards given to the players with this new Genshin Impact weapon.

2-piece Set: Energy Recharge +20%

4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained this way.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence: This Genshin Impact weapon's 4-piece set bonus is still unknown and thus it is difficult to assign a proper character to use in the game. The best way to use this weapon is by using Yoimiya as a carrier. Other characters who are dependent on their basic attack skills might make the most out of this weapon. Some other weapons and additions are going to be made to the game. Nothing official has been announced by the makers but the upcoming patch is expected to bring in these new changes soon.