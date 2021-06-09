Genshin Impact Redeem Code 9th June: How To Redeem Codes In The Game?

Launched in September 2020, Genshin Impact was able to attract a lot of players in such a short time. The game comes with many new interfaces such as the Battle Pass system, characters and more that have intrigued quite a lot of players. Apart from this, Genshin Impact is full of incredible characters, powers, plants, items, and more that provide users with challenging consequences. And now, many players are wondering about Genshin Impact redeem code 9th June so that they have a chance to unlock some surprises along. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Genshin Impact redeem code 9th June -

The Genshin Impact developer miHoYo recently tweeted about a new redeem code for the game. Starting June 8, all players will be able to redeem an exclusive code "GenshinEpic" which is confirmed by the developer. You will be able to redeem the code on all platforms, even if you don’t play Genshin Impact on Epic Games Store. Apart from this, there is one more code that you must not miss, and that is the "GenshinGalaxy" code. It is to celebrate the launch of Genshin Impact on Samsung Galaxy Store.

Redeemable code June 9

GenshinEpic

GenshinGalaxy

ONE TIME USE PERMANENT CODES

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wit

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

Reach Adventure Rank 10

Now, visit the Genshin Impact promo code redeem page

Here, you will have to pick the server in which you play the game

Then, enter the nickname of the character and promo code

Finally, press "Redeem."

As per miHoYo, once you have redeemed a code, you will receive the reward item via in-game mail. However, you must pay attention to the redemption conditions and validity period of the redemption code as the redeem codes in Genshin Impact cannot be redeemed after it expires. Also, each code can only be used once and the same character cannot use redemption codes of the same type more than once. The game developer also states that after redeeming a code, the redemption cannot be revoked, so make sure you log into the correct account before redeeming the code. Players can enjoy the game on various platforms like PS4, Microsoft (PC), iOS.

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT TWITTER