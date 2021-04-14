Genshin Impact Rhodeia Rage: How To Battle And Win Against Boss Rhodeia Rage?

Genshin Impact players must reach the Oceanid boss location north of Wuwang Hill to battle the new boss known as Rhodeia Rage. Instead of stepping into the pool of water to start the boss battle, players must communicate with the box in the centre of the platform to start the fight. Continue reading to know all about Genshin Impact Rhodeia rage boss as of the latest update.

How to Beat Rhodeia Rage in Genshin Impact?

Unlike most other bosses, in order to defeat Raging Rhodeia the players must face the boss directly rather than a swarm of hydro elementals. Due to this, it can be a bit tedious to finish this boss fight as you will have to jump directly into the main battle phase instead of first fighting with the minions.

The Hydro Pump and Rush abilities are two of Raging Rhodeia's most famous attacks. During its Rush ability, Rhodeia will run towards the player and then strike, followed by another dash. The boss's Hydro Pump ability causes a steady stream of water to be thrown at the player for a long time. As long as the player keeps going, this can be stopped.

Apart from the two moves mentioned above, the only move that can be tough to deal with is Rhodeia's Whirpool Trap. It is potentially one of the most difficult to avoid. When Rhodeia is cast, it will summon several massive whirlpools that will do significant damage to the player. Find some space on the platform that is not in the way of the large pools when this step is cast.

One thing to note is that to get the rewards from fighting Raging Rhodeia, you'll need 40 original resin. The "Heart of the Spring" incentive earned by regular Wishful Drops investigations can also be used to assert the fight's rewards.

Genshin Impact Update 1.5

The end of Childe's Rerun is going to be the end of version 1.4 and miHoYo has already declared before that they will roll out new contents into the game every six months. So by following this pattern of every previous update, the next update could be released the next day or the same day at the end of the banner which is on the 27th of April. Here are some of the contents that could be included in this update.

Battlefront: Misty Dungeon A dungeon combat event.

Windtrace A hide-and-seek event.

Mimi Tomo An event featuring the Unusual Hilichurl

New Bosses Abyss LectorCryo Hypostasis Azhdaha

New Characters Yan Fei Eula

Diona's Hangout Event and Zhongli's second story quest

Image Source: miHoYo