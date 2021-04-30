Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide On The Serenitea Pot

You must have reached Adventure Rank 35 and completed the Archon Quest, Chapter I: Act III – ‘A New Star Approaches' to open the Serenitea pot. The searching "A Teapot to Call Home" must then be completed. Continue reading the article for a Genshin Impact Serenitea pot guide.

How to Get Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

By going to your Inventory and navigating to the Gadgets portion, summoning the teapot, and interacting with it, you can join the Serenitea Pot world. To leave the domain, summon the teapot and use it while inside, or simply teleport to another location on the world map. When you first reach the Serenitea Pot world, you have the option of selecting one of three settings:

Cool Isle – An island that is surrounded by water

Emerald Peak – A mountain peak, high in the clouds

Floating Abode – A group of islands that are floating in the sky

Tubby, the tea spirit, will help you increase your Trust Rank as you decorate your realm. Craft a new furnishing for the first time to increase your Serenitea Pot Trust Rank. When your Trust Ranks rise, you'll be able to access new realm areas and, finally, the other two realm layouts, which you can move between at any time.

Genshin Impact Update

New Events Hangout Event Diona Noelle - Part 2 Energy Amplifier Initiation A collect & combat event with different buffs. Battlefront: Misty Dungeon A dungeon combat event. Windtrace A hide-and-seek event. Mimi Tomo An event featuring the Unusual Hilichurl Overflowing Mastery Get more talent books at domains!

New Permanent System Housing System Decorate your island/ house with Furnitures. Craft decors using materials such as Wood. Receive rewards like Transient Resin & Vial of Adeptal Speed.

New Quests Zhongli's Second Story Quest A continuation of Zhongli's past and background. Eula's Story Quest An introduction of the Eula.

New Bosses Abyss Lector New Boss to be battled in the World Quest. Azhdaha (Dahaka) New Boss to be battled in Zhongli's story Quest. Cryo Hypostasis New Hypostasis Boss for 1.5. Located in Dragonspine.

New Domains Ridge Watch New Artifact Domain located between Mondstadt & Liyue.

New Artifacts Tenacity of the Millelith HP & Shield Boost artefact. Pale Flame PHYS ATK & ATK Boost artefact.



Image Source: miHoYo