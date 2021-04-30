Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide On The Serenitea Pot

Quick links:
Image Source: miHoYo
You must have reached Adventure Rank 35 and completed the Archon Quest, Chapter I: Act III – ‘A New Star Approaches' to open the Serenitea pot. The searching "A Teapot to Call Home" must then be completed. Continue reading the article for a Genshin Impact Serenitea pot guide.
By going to your Inventory and navigating to the Gadgets portion, summoning the teapot, and interacting with it, you can join the Serenitea Pot world. To leave the domain, summon the teapot and use it while inside, or simply teleport to another location on the world map. When you first reach the Serenitea Pot world, you have the option of selecting one of three settings:
Cool Isle – An island that is surrounded by water
Emerald Peak – A mountain peak, high in the clouds
Floating Abode – A group of islands that are floating in the sky
Tubby, the tea spirit, will help you increase your Trust Rank as you decorate your realm. Craft a new furnishing for the first time to increase your Serenitea Pot Trust Rank. When your Trust Ranks rise, you'll be able to access new realm areas and, finally, the other two realm layouts, which you can move between at any time.