Genshin Impact Shimeji: Get A Genshin Impact Mascot For Browsing Through Shimeji

Genshin Impact has garnered a huge player base already. The game is incredibly fun to play with Anime-style combat and characters. The world of Genshin Impact looks like it has taken inspiration from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is an RPG and includes the core features of that too. Players need to wander around the World of Tevyat, gathering items and resources to level up their gear and characters. The game also has a lot of fun events for the players to participate in. Players have been asking about Genshin Impact Shimeji.

Genshin Impact Shimeji

Shimejis are little characters (desktop buddies or mascots) who mess about in the windows of Google Chrome (internet browser) or Chrome OS, while the clients are perusing the web. Clients can pick up a Shimeji with the mouse pointer, drag them around, and drop them where they need. They walk, slither, and climb everywhere on the screen and associate with components on pages. They can play on pretty much every site including Google, YouTube, Facebook, DeviantArt, MyAnimeList, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Instagram. There are Shimeji mates of numerous famous anime arrangements, games, motion pictures, activities, and so on accessible for download in the Shimeji catalog. Players can get a Genshin Impact Shimeji for their browser from this directory.

Genshin Impact Wishful Drops

Wishful Drops is a new event that has been added to the game in the Genshin Impact Update 1.4. This event has brought the players a completely new gadget to try out, and also new rewards to collect in the game. Genshin Impact is known to bring on a lot of special LTM events for the players, and the Adventure Rank required to participate in most of these events is 20. There is also one more prerequisite that the players need to complete before jumping into this event, and that is, the players need to complete the Life Flows On (1) Quest.

After completing this quest, the players will receive a special gadget for this event that they can use to hunt Oceanids. The Wishful Drops event revolves around finding and hunting Oceanids for special rewards. Players will also have to participate in more quests during this event, and their special gadget, Inquisitive Endora will help them out with a lot of the work.

The players will receive Mora, Hearts of Spring, Primogems, Hero's Wit, Adventurer's Experience, Wanderer's Advice books, and also Endora as rewards for completing the Wishful Drops event in Genshin Impact. These rewards will help the players progress faster in the game.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact